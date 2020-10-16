Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says one of two cyber attack targets was country's ports - news agency

The second target of the attacks on Monday and Tuesday is yet to be identified. "Sworn enemies have been trying for some time to carry out cyberattacks," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a statement by the Ports and Maritime Organization as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:47 IST
Iran says one of two cyber attack targets was country's ports - news agency
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

One of the targets of large cyber attacks on two Iranian government institutions this week was the electronic infrastructure of the country's ports, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday. The government's Information Technology Organization on Thursday reported the hacking of two institutions without giving details on the targets or perpetrators. The second target of the attacks on Monday and Tuesday is yet to be identified.

"Sworn enemies have been trying for some time to carry out cyberattacks," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a statement by the Ports and Maritime Organization as saying. The statement said deterrent measures had been taken to prevent an interruption in the "organizations's missions."

It gave no further details. Following the cyber attacks, several government bodies temporarily shut down internet services as a precaution, Abolghasem Sadeghi, from the government's Information Technology Organization, told state TV on Thursday.

He said the attacks, which he described as "important and on a large scale," were under investigation. Iran says it is on high alert for online assaults, which it has blamed in the past on the United States and other foreign states, including Israel.

U.S. officials said in October 2019 that the United States had carried out a cyber attack on Iran after drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blamed on Tehran. Iran denied involvement in the attacks, which were claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The United States and other Western powers have also accused Iran of trying to disrupt and break into their networks. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Raksha Mantri Trophy for Command Hospitals of AFMS presented by Rajnath Singh

The Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS for the year 2019 was presented by Shri Rajnath Singh, Honble Raksha Mantri, on 16 Oct 2020. Command Hospital Air Force Benga...

3-4 Rafale fighter jets to join Indian Air Force in November first week

Amid the ongoing China border conflict, Indian Air Forces IAF offensive capabilities will get a boost as 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by the first week of November. This would be the second batc...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capi...

4 killed, 3 injured in autorickshaw-motorcycle collision in Bengal

Four persons have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a motorcycle on National Highway 81 in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. The accident took place in Sreepur Milanpal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020