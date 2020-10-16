Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Huawei has launched a new edition of the Nova 7 SE 5G smartphone which was introduced earlier this year. The new Vitality Edition / Youth Edition comes with the Dimensity 800U chipset, Android 10 OS, quad-camera setup and a 4000 mAh battery.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition carries a price tag of CNY2,299 (approx. Rs 25,200) and is available for purchase in Mainland China via VMall. It has four color variants- Silver, Purple, Black and Forest Green.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition: Specifications

The new edition boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LTPS LCD with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a left-aligned punch hole that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition packs MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core chipset along with Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40W USB Type-C fast-charging that delivers a 70% charge in 30 minutes and boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

For photography, the Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is equipped with a quad-camera system comprising a 64MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide angle with f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2Mp depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include- 10x digital zoom, Night Mode, time-lapse and HDR, among others.

Connectivity options onboard the device are- 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/AGPS, USB 2.0 and 3.5mm headphone jack.