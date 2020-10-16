Lenovo's annual Tech World event moves online; to kick-off on Oct 28

Lenovo's 5th annual global innovation event, Tech World 2020, will be held in an online format for the first time on October 28-29. The two-day on-demand event will be streaming in time zones across the world and delivered in eight languages including Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

At the Tech World 2020 virtual event, Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang will deliver a headline keynote on the future vision for the technology sector and the company's business. The keynote will be followed by 140+ breakout sessions offering a deeper understanding of future technologies across the full spectrum of Lenovo's business.

Further, industry leaders and Lenovo experts will share insights learned through the unprecedented challenges of 2020. The sessions will explore new ways to work, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including tools for remote collaboration and IoT-driven safety measures for those returning to offices; reimagined education, empowered by both devices and online learning platforms; and technological frontiers shaped by the latest advances in AI, foldable screens, and AR/VR.

"Lenovo's 5th annual global innovation event, Tech World, is moving online for the first time in October 2020, bringing access to content to a much wider global audience. As a result of the new online format the event has its biggest and broadest lineup of keynotes, innovation theme breakouts, in-depth thought leadership sessions and product demonstrations since the inaugural event in 2015," Lenovo said in a press release.