Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Google sweetens Fitbit concessions, EU okay in sight - sources

The world's most popular internet search engine last month offered to restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads, facilitate rival makers of wearables seeking to connect to the Android platform and allow third parties' continued access to Fitbit users' data with their consent. Google revised the package after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and consumers, the people said, declining to provide details.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:21 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Google sweetens Fitbit concessions, EU okay in sight - sources

Alphabet's Google has tweaked concessions aimed at allaying EU antitrust concerns about its $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit, people familiar with the matter said, putting it on course to secure EU approval for the deal. The world's most popular internet search engine last month offered to restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads, facilitate rival makers of wearables seeking to connect to the Android platform and allow third parties' continued access to Fitbit users' data with their consent.

Google revised the package after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and consumers, the people said, declining to provide details. The move could also help stave off a possible EU charge sheet setting out specific concerns. The EU competition enforcer has to date not sought further feedback from the market, indicating the changes have likely passed muster with the Commission.

The EU competition enforcer, which earlier on Friday extended the deadline for its decision to Jan. 8 from Dec. 23 in agreement with Google, declined to comment. Google reiterated its previous statement, saying that the deal was about devices and not data. Fitbit shares gained after the Reuters story and were up 1.58% in early U.S. trade.

"The wearables space is crowded, and we believe the combination of Google and Fitbit's hardware efforts will increase competition in the sector, benefiting consumers and making the next generation of devices better and more affordable," Google said. Concessions so far, however, have failed to appease rivals and customers.

A group of 19 bodies including consumer organisations and privacy advocates in the EU, the United States and Brazil is among the latest critics, issuing a joint letter on Thursday to demand tough concessions from Google. Fitbit, once the leader in the wearable devices market, had a 3% share of the global wearables market as of the first quarter of 2020, way behind Apple's 29.3% share, as well as Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei, data from market research firm International Data Corp showed.

Also Read: Paytm Android Mini App Store launched as local alternative to Google Play

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues notices to Flipkart, Amazon for not showing mandatory info about products

In a crackdown on e-commerce companies, the government on Friday issued notices to e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon for not mandatorily displaying information, including country of origin, about products sold on their platforms. The no...

French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat

French police on Friday shot dead a man who minutes earlier had killed a middle school teacher by slitting his throat in the street in a suburb of Paris, police said on Friday. Frances anti-terror prosecutor said it was investigating the at...

Chinese troops with weapons at LAC in eastern Ladakh "very critical" security challenge: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the presence of a large number of Chinese troops with weapons at the Line of Actual ControlLAC in eastern Ladakh posed a very critical security challenge to India. Jaishankar also said t...

Panel recommends granting permission to Dr Reddy's for phase 2 trials of Russian COVID vaccine

An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation&#160;CDSCO on Friday recommended granting permission to Dr Reddys Laboratories for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020