USCI Launches Innovative Programme with Focus on Emerging Technologies

The Undergraduate Programme at Karnavati University works towards addressing the development and applications of current and emerging technologies Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) With the COVID-19 pandemic, our lives have moved further into the digital world. It is highly impossible to imagine how life would have been in 2020 without technology - without video calls and OTT platforms during lockdown, virtual classes or online meetings. Internet usage has gone up manifolds since the global pandemic struck. Industries around the world are under pressure to respond to the ever changing market needs. The challenges of learning online have necessitated economies to experiment with newer technologies. The crisis has put a special focus on the fields of Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation and Blockchain Technology. The world is seeing an accelerated adoption of these emerging technologies, leading to a new wave of demand for Robotics Engineers, Data Scientists, and Artificial Intelligence specialists. It has been predicted that smart transportation is part of the next wave of AI innovation. It is because of these tremendous demands for jobs on cutting edge technologies, Ahmedabad based Karnavati University has established a new school, Unitedworld School of Computational Intelligence (USCI) which will offer 3-year undergraduate honours programmes leading to BSc (Hons.) in Data Science, BSc (Hons.) in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, BSc (Hons.) in Robotics and Automation and BSc (Hons.) in Cryptography and Blockchain. USCI has excellent infrastructure and talented faculty members from reputed institutions. “We are establishing four laboratories – Data Science Lab, Artificial Intelligence Lab, Cryptography and Blockchain Development Lab and Robotics Lab in addition to basic Physics Lab, Electrical Lab, Electronics Labs and Circuit Design Lab,” said Ritesh Hada, President, Karnavati University. USCI’s Data Science Lab is equipped with high performance computing systems and required software. The institute’s AI Lab has NVIDIA Workstations equipped with CUDA Processor. Blockchain Development lab has systems with high configuration and required software. Robotics Lab has Kits for designing robots, arms for experiments by students. Dr. Raju Shanmugam, Founding Dean, Unitedworld School of Computational Intelligence (USCI) at Karnavati University, said, “With the coronavirus pandemic, we have witnessed more disruption than what we have witnessed in decades. Post-Covid, it makes sense to predict what the role of technology will be in the recovery process. I would encourage all parents to make sure that their children do not rely on the technologies of tomorrow for jobs of the future. And that is possible only if they shift their focus towards the emerging technologies.” USCI has academic collaborations with Oracle Academy for Data Science and Analytics, Red Hat Academy for professional Certifications and UiPath Academy Robotics Process Automation. All faculty members will be trained by these multinational corporations (MNCs) for continuous skill upgradation on cutting edge technologies. The following cutting edge technology jobs are determined to be the most attractive for next 20 Years and will grow up to 74%. Innovation happens with AI, Machine Learning and Data Science. • Artificial Intelligence Specialist: Unique skills required for this kind of job are Machine Learning, Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Python, Natural Language Processing.

• Robotics Engineer: It is an industry on demand. Careers in Robotics Engineering can vary greatly between software and hardware roles. Unique skills required for this role are Robotic Process Automation, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Robotics. • Data Scientist: Data science is another field that has emerged recently on top of the jobs list. It has played a vital role significantly across all industries. It started replacing the previously existing jobs, like Statisticians, and increased emphasis on data in academic research. Unique skills set required for this role are Machine Learning, Data Science, Python, R, Apache Spark and Scala Programming.

• Full Stack Developer • Site Reliability Engineer and Cloud Engineer • Data Engineer: Data has become most valuable resource of every firm and therefore every firm requires data engineer. The demand for Data Engineer/Scientist jobs grows at the rate of 35% every year. The unique skills required for this role are Apache Spark, Hadoop, Python, Extract/Transform/Load (ETL), Amazon Web Services etc. • Cyber Security and Cryptography Specialists • Back-end Developer • Java Script Developer • Blockchain Developer and Blockchain Engineer