Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with AMOLED display, 15-day battery life lands in India

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 smartwatch which was unveiled at the company's 'Life Unstoppable' event has landed in India. The watch comes with a 3D glass display, 70+ watch faces and a battery life of up to 15 days.

The Galaxy Fit 2 carries a price tag of Rs 3,9990 and is available in Black and Scarlet color options via Amazon, Samsung.com and select offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2: Specs and features

The Galaxy Fit 2 boasts a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED display with 126 x 294-pixels resolution and more than 70 watch faces to choose from. The watch offers a peak brightness of 450nits and is water-resistant up to 50m with 5ATM certification.

It automatically recognizes five different exercise modes including running, walking, dynamic workout, elliptical trainer and rowing machine. The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a heart rate sensor for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and a handwashing feature that not only sends reminders to users at regular intervals but also provides a handy countdown.

With sleep management functions (REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time), the watch generates an overall score to provide users a better understanding of their sleep quality while giving tips to improve it. Samsung said that the Sleep Score feature will be made available after a future software update to the watch. Further, the watch automatically tracks the stress level and gives breathing exercise guides when stress is high.

On a single charge, the Galaxy Fit 2's 159mAh battery is claimed to last up to 15 days of normal operation and up to 21 days in the low usage scenario. Other features onboard the watch include Bluetooth v5.1, app notifications, quick reply, music controller, among others.

The Galaxy Fit2 is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10 and above. It comes with 2MB of RAM and 32GB in-built storage.