Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with AMOLED display, 15-day battery life lands in India

It automatically recognizes five different exercise modes including running, walking, dynamic workout, elliptical trainer and rowing machine. The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a heart rate sensor for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and a handwashing feature that not only sends reminders to users at regular intervals but also provides a handy countdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with AMOLED display, 15-day battery life lands in India

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 smartwatch which was unveiled at the company's 'Life Unstoppable' event has landed in India. The watch comes with a 3D glass display, 70+ watch faces and a battery life of up to 15 days.

The Galaxy Fit 2 carries a price tag of Rs 3,9990 and is available in Black and Scarlet color options via Amazon, Samsung.com and select offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2: Specs and features

The Galaxy Fit 2 boasts a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED display with 126 x 294-pixels resolution and more than 70 watch faces to choose from. The watch offers a peak brightness of 450nits and is water-resistant up to 50m with 5ATM certification.

It automatically recognizes five different exercise modes including running, walking, dynamic workout, elliptical trainer and rowing machine. The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a heart rate sensor for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and a handwashing feature that not only sends reminders to users at regular intervals but also provides a handy countdown.

With sleep management functions (REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time), the watch generates an overall score to provide users a better understanding of their sleep quality while giving tips to improve it. Samsung said that the Sleep Score feature will be made available after a future software update to the watch. Further, the watch automatically tracks the stress level and gives breathing exercise guides when stress is high.

On a single charge, the Galaxy Fit 2's 159mAh battery is claimed to last up to 15 days of normal operation and up to 21 days in the low usage scenario. Other features onboard the watch include Bluetooth v5.1, app notifications, quick reply, music controller, among others.

The Galaxy Fit2 is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10 and above. It comes with 2MB of RAM and 32GB in-built storage.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Adds details on two men in custody By Sybille de La Hamaide and Thierry ChiarelloPARISCONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, France, Oct 17 Reuters - The teenager who beheaded a teacher outside the school in a Paris suburb where he taught had approached...

Kolkata Port unveils new logo, completes 150-yr celebrations

The Kolkata Port Trust, rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port SMP, on Saturday unveiled a fresh logo which will go with the new name. Port chairman Vinit Kumar launched the new logo at the closing ceremony of its 150-year celebrat...

C'garh: Elephant calf drowns in pond in Korba district

A one-month-old elephant calf drowned in a pond when it had gone to drink water with its herd in a forest of Chhattisgarhs Korba district on Saturday, a forest official said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Kendai f...

BCCI Apex Council meet: England to play in India, Ahmedabad or Kolkata to host pink Test

By Baidurjo Bhose The Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, Englands visit post the Australia series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020