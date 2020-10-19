Xiaomi unveils 80W Mi Wireless Charging Tech; charges to 100 pct in 19 minutes

Xiaomi on Monday unveiled the 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology that takes just 19 minutes to deliver a 100 percent charge in a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery, taking a major leap forward from the 30W Wireless Charging Technology that the company introduced back in 2019.

"The introduction of 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology is expected to set a new benchmark not only in the area of wireless charging but in charging as a whole. Xiaomi has been spearheading this trend by recognizing the importance of battery life and faster charging for the future development of smartphones," Xiaomi wrote in a blog post.

Xiaomi's 30W Wireless Charging Technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery to 50% in about 25 minutes, and 100% in 69 minutes whereas the all-new 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology can fill a 4,000 mAh battery to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in just 19 minutes.

Video Credit: YouTube/Xiaomi

Back in August 2020, Xiaomi also introduced its first mass-produced 50W Wireless Charging Technology that is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery to 20% in 5 minutes and 100% in 40 minutes. Mi 10 Ultra is the world's first smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.