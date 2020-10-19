Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi unveils 80W Mi Wireless Charging Tech; charges to 100 pct in 19 minutes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 08:56 IST
Xiaomi unveils 80W Mi Wireless Charging Tech; charges to 100 pct in 19 minutes
Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi on Monday unveiled the 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology that takes just 19 minutes to deliver a 100 percent charge in a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery, taking a major leap forward from the 30W Wireless Charging Technology that the company introduced back in 2019.

"The introduction of 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology is expected to set a new benchmark not only in the area of wireless charging but in charging as a whole. Xiaomi has been spearheading this trend by recognizing the importance of battery life and faster charging for the future development of smartphones," Xiaomi wrote in a blog post.

Xiaomi's 30W Wireless Charging Technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery to 50% in about 25 minutes, and 100% in 69 minutes whereas the all-new 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology can fill a 4,000 mAh battery to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in just 19 minutes.

Video Credit: YouTube/Xiaomi

Back in August 2020, Xiaomi also introduced its first mass-produced 50W Wireless Charging Technology that is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery to 20% in 5 minutes and 100% in 40 minutes. Mi 10 Ultra is the world's first smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Violence, COVID-19, contribute to rising humanitarian needs in the Sahel

The agency said a record 7.2 million children in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger now require humanitarian assistance a staggering two-thirds jump in just a year.Over a million children have been forcibly displaced from their homes, said UNICEF...

WIDER IMAGE-From disease to bushfires, Australia's iconic koalas face bleak future

KANANGRA-BOYD NATIONAL PARK, Australia, Oct 19 Reuters - At work, Morgan Philpott cares for sick children. In his off-hours, the Australian pediatric nurse turns his attention to an equally defenseless group unwell koalas. They really run t...

Bolivian socialist candidate set to win election outright, rapid count shows

Bolivias socialist candidate Luis Arce is set to win the countrys presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial rapid count of the vote indicated, which would usher the leftwing party of Evo Morales back into power.The...

Kenya: Over 2000 Nairobian have been tested for COVID-19 in second phase

More than 2,000 people from Nairobi, Kenya have been tested for COVID-19 in the second phase of free voluntary mass testing launched by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services NMS, according to a news report by Nation.On the first day of the exer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020