Samsung launches e-catalogue to offer safe, enhanced buying experience

Samsung India on Monday announced the launch of e-catalogues, a Green initiative aimed at offering a complete understanding of product features to the consumers, thereby enhancing the buying experience and reducing the carbon footprint by reducing the usage of printed brochures.

Customers can browse the entire range of Samsung smartphones, wearables, televisions and other digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart ovens and sound devices via the e-catalogue which showcases product benefits, high-resolution pictures and unboxing videos.

"With our new e-catalogue we want to offer an enhanced buying experience to our consumers, and also help our retail partners. The e-catalogue offers in-depth information on Samsung smartphones and consumer durables that facilitates consumers in making purchase decisions within the comfort and safety of their homes and spending less time at retail stores," said Ashish Bansal, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Samsung India.

Samsung's retail partners can easily share product-related information with consumers through emails, WhatsApp messages and texts which in turn will help consumers make informed decisions from the safe environment of their homes and ahead of visiting retail stores.

Optimized for mobile viewing, the e-catalogues will be updated regularly with information on the latest products from Samsung. Notably, consumers don't have the option of downloading low-resolution or high-resolution e-catalogues for facilitating viewing.