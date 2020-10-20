Left Menu
Thai court suspends local online TV amid protests

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:50 IST
Thai court suspends local online TV amid protests
A Thai court approved the suspension of the online platforms of domestic Voice TV on Tuesday, after an investigation into content alleged to have breached emergency measures aimed at ending protests, the digital ministry said.

"Voice TV will be suspended," ministry spokesman Putchapong Nodthaisong told reporters, adding that the suspension order covered all online platforms, including website and social media accounts.

Some content also breached the Computer Crime Act by uploading "false information," he added. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Also Read: New Thai army commander defends monarchy with softer line

