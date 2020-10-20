Left Menu
Russia denies trying to disrupt Olympics with cyber attacks - RIA

London and Washington made the accusations late on Monday. Russia's RIA news agency cited an official at the Russian embassy in Washington as saying Moscow rejected the allegations. "It's completely obvious that such information releases have nothing to do with reality and are aimed at stoking anti-Russian sentiment in U.S. society and to trigger a witch hunt and spymania," the official was cited as saying.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:31 IST
Russia denies trying to disrupt Olympics with cyber attacks - RIA
Russia on Tuesday denied British and U.S. allegations its military intelligence had orchestrated a litany of cyber attacks, including attempts to disrupt next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. London and Washington made the accusations late on Monday.

