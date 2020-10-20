Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google discontinues Nest Secure alarm system

Google has announced the discontinuation of its Google Nest Secure alarm system.

ANI | California | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:35 IST
Google discontinues Nest Secure alarm system
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Google has announced the discontinuation of its Google Nest Secure alarm system. "Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure, however, we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

The company introduced the Google Nest Secure system in 2017. It was designed to be modular, relying on a small hockey puck-shaped device with a keypad called the Nest Guard as the central hub, sensors around the house called Nest Detects, and NFC key fobs to arm and disarm the system. It also connects to the Nest mobile app so that users can get alerts and arm and disarm the system remotely. However, the Nest Guard also had a secret, on-device microphone that buyers did not know about until Google added Google Assistant support to the device in February 2019, (A few months later, Google released a set of plain-English privacy commitments about its Nest devices.), according to The Verge.

Google isn't totally out of smart home security, though. It is still selling video doorbells, security cameras, smoke alarms, and more. And the company announced a $450 million investment in security company ADT in August, saying that Nest devices will "become the cornerstone of ADT's smart home offering" as part of that announcement, The Verge reported.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO would seek early summit with Biden, if elected, envoys say

The NATO military alliance is considering a summit in March in Brussels to welcome a new U.S. president if Democrat candidate Joe Biden wins, diplomats and officials said, with a gathering in the first half of next year if Donald Trump is r...

UAE government delegation arrives in Israel on first official visit

A first official United Arab Emirates delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday after the two countries normalized ties last month under a U.S.-brokered accord forged largely over shared fears of Iran.An Etihad Airways plane carrying Emirati ...

Prakash Javadekar lauds Anantapur administration's initiative to encourage girls

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday praised the Anantapur district administrations initiative of giving the responsibility of the District Collectors office to a 16-year girl for one day. M Sravani, the daughter of a farm labourer o...

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi; Says it's unfortunate.

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Naths item remark against Minister Imarti Devi Says its unfortunate....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020