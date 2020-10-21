Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

Nokia announced today that it has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Telia Company to modernize the latter's 4G network in Finland and upgrade it to 5G.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide Telia with its AirScale portfolio including the 5G radio access network (RAN), AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products to enable the company to deliver incredible connectivity and capacity benefits to its consumers and business subscribers.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Pekka Lundmark, Nokia President and CEO, said, "We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Telia Company. For over half a century we have worked with Telia to deliver best-in-class connectivity - now that continues into the 5G era, as we supply Telia's RAN technology in Finland and its core 5G network across the Nordic and Baltic nations. I look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Telia for years to come."

Further, Telia will also deploy Nokia's 5G standalone (SA) core solutions in six European markets including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The 5G core solution will allow Telia to build a unified core network offering quad-access (2/3/4/5G) services and new experiences to its customers.

"Our networks have never been more important and are the foundation of a thriving digital economy. Nokia is our sole supplier of 5G standalone core in all markets and of radio network technology in Finland. We share a long history of close collaboration with Nokia, particularly in Finland, and I look forward to continuing this partnership by delivering the best network for our subscribers," said Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of Telia Company.

Telia launched its first public 5G network in Finland at the beginning of 2019 and the accelerated roll-out has continued to 42 cities in Finland, with population coverage of over 25 percent.