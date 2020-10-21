Capgemini India Launches Tech Challenge 2020

The annual hackathon will focus on developing solutions and prototypes for an inclusive and sustainable future Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Capgemini in India today announced the launch of Tech Challenge 2020, the seventh season of its unique hackathon designed to identify the best programmers from across India. This hackathon invites passionate developers and tech enthusiasts to leverage their coding skills to design innovative solutions for a sustainable future. The theme of Tech Challenge this year is based on social innovation where the focus will be to develop inclusive and sustainable solutions. For the finale this year, Capgemini technology experts will be mentoring each team and guiding them to design robust solutions. The goal is to design and build solutions which can further be implemented by organizations, authorities and society at large.

This year contestants will participate in intense coding challenges across 5 areas: Security (SOAR & Threat Hunting and Penetration Testing), Cloud (Azure and AWS), Digital Technologies (Adobe AEM, Salesforce Lightning, and Pega), Insights & Data (Google Cloud Platform with Data Analytics, and Pyspark), and Java Fullstack. Apart from these niche skills challenges, there is a dedicated Campus tracks for students and fresher's community as well. In a first for Tech Challenge, this year’s Grand Finale will be conducted virtually. Tech Challenge has seen tremendous increase in participation of tech coders year-on-year. Since its inception, Tech Challenge has received over 5 Lakh registrations including almost 30% of women participation each year. Last year, finalists competed to develop solutions on water conservation, which was aligned to Capgemini’s focus on sustainability and its ambition to be ‘Architects of Positive Futures’.

The contest is open to all tech enthusiasts across India who possess a knack for innovation and disruptive technology. Interested candidates can participate by registering online on the Capgemini Tech Challenge website. The three challenge rounds will be comprised of: Level 1: Multiple choice questions based on skill-specific tech topics Level 2: Case study presentations and skill-specific problem statements Level 3: Virtual live hackathon – A total of 55 participants will reach the finale which will consist of the Top 5 participants from 10 niche skills, and Top 5 participants from the campus round The winners will be selected based on their final presentations involving the use of emerging technologies to design innovative solutions and prototypes. The winning team will win an attractive cash prize. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to win numerous Tech Challenge and Campus prizes like top Campus Coders, Fastest Finger, Top 5 Language Coders, Top Women Coders, Zone-wise winners and Social Coder. The top 5 colleges with maximum participation in Level 1 will be awarded special trophies as well. The finalists will be evaluated by a panel of jury members consisting of experts from academia and industry, and top Capgemini India leadership.

The contest is now live and registration is open until November 13, 2020. Submission and participation dates: Level Challenges Date 1 MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) Oct 16 – Nov 13, 2020 2 MCQ + Online Presentation/Case Study submission Oct 23 – Nov 13, 2020 3 Virtual Live Hackathon Dec 12 – Dec 13, 2020 For more details, please click here.

PWR PWR