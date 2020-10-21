Left Menu
Samsung, Japan's KCCS ink MoU to expand private 5G network

The collaboration will see the companies implement a dedicated private network in the Japan-based manufacturing facility to rebuild it as a smart factory. Both companies will create new values for enterprises and open up new business opportunities by utilizing the power of next-generation cellular technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:43 IST
Samsung, Japan's KCCS ink MoU to expand private 5G network
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Samsung has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan's Kyocera Communication Systems (KCCS) to accelerate private 5G network expansion in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

"Samsung's private 5G network portfolio is designed to fit in any deployment scenario for various business purposes and we are excited to work with KCCS as we expand our 5G capabilities in Japan. In collaboration with KCCS, we expect to prove how 5G can transform businesses and experiences at every level through real-world use cases," said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan.

Further, they will provide private 5G network solutions and services to various enterprises. While Samsung will supply its leading end-to-end 5G solutions including the radio access network (RAN) for mid-band and mmWave spectrums and cloud-native core, KCCS will provide mobile devices, applications, and on-the-ground technical support for enterprise deployments and operations.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kenichi Kurosaki, Director and General Manager of Telecommunications Engineering Division at KCCS, said, "Leveraging our leadership in innovation and Samsung's next-generation 5G technologies, we hope to successfully integrate 5G to our industrial operations and validate its full potential."

