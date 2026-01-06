Samsung Prioritizes Security to Make AI a 'True Companion'

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a robust strategy to enhance governance, secure privacy, and protect services, aspiring to make artificial intelligence (AI) a 'true companion' for users. This announcement comes at a time when the debate around consumer privacy in the AI domain is gaining momentum.

With plans to embed AI across all its products starting this year, Samsung assures users that its hybrid AI model will primarily keep personal data on-device, only turning to cloud-based processing as necessary for speed or scalability. This approach intends to harmonize user flexibility with firm privacy assurances.

Highlighting the role of security in fostering trust, Samsung underscores its collaborations with tech giants like Google and Microsoft, aiming to enhance security research and interoperability. Part of Samsung's Tech Forum series at CES 2026, the panel examined the imperative of evolving security frameworks as AI technology spreads across devices like phones and home appliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)