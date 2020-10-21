RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win
Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on Wednesday Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings. (Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15).PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:14 IST
