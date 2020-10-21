Left Menu
Development News Edition

RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on Wednesday Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings. (Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15).

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:14 IST
RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on Wednesday

Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 84 for 8 in 20 overs. (Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain calls for an end to violence in Nigeria

Britains foreign minister called on Wednesday for an end to violence in Nigeria as demonstrators there object to police brutality and demand wide-ranging reforms.I am deeply concerned by the recent violence and continued clashes in Nigeria,...

UP: Court declares fmr BSP leader, 4 others absconders

A special MPMLA court on Wednesday declared former BSP leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui and four others as absconders in a 2016 case filed over the use of foul language against BJP leader Dayashankar Singhs daughter. Siddiqui and Bahujan Samaj Pa...

Russia sees 15,700 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, October 21 ANISputnik Russia saw 15,700 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours down from yesterdays single-day record of 16,319, taking the total count of cases to 1,447,335, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Wedn...

TN launches sale of onion at Rs 45 a kilo, Stalin alleges hoarding behind price rise

Chennai, Oct 21 PTI The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched sale of onions through its farm fresh outlets at a subsidised cost of Rs 45 a kilo in the wake of the commoditys spiralling price and said 150 tons were being procured. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020