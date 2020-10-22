Add-ons rolling out for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

The Google Workspace Add-ons will now be available for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, the company announced in a blog post. Prior to this, the Add-ons side panel was available for Calendar, Gmail, and Google Drive.

Add-ons are customized applications that integrate with Google Workspace productivity applications to help automate tasks or make third-party services or information available in Google Workspace without switching from one app to another.

Further, Organizations can create add-ons using Apps Script or alternative runtimes. Admins can specify which applications their users can install from the Google Workspace Marketplace or they can also install chosen Google Workspace Add-ons for their entire domain via the listing in the Google Workspace Marketplace.

On the other hand, end users can install Add-ons using the "+" button in the Google Workspace quick-access side panel, if their admin permits them. The installed Add-ons will appear in the side panel across Google Workplace apps.

Google Workspace Add-ons for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will be available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and users with personal accounts.