WhatsApp users can now mute chat notifications forever

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that will allow users to mute their chat notifications forever. Until now, the instant messaging app allowed users to mute chat notifications for a limited time period- eight hours, a week, or a year.

The new "Always" option has replaced the '1-year' option and is available to both Android and iOS users. Whatsapp announced this development on Twitter with the caption 'You can now mute a chat forever'.

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

To try out the new feature, open a chat you want to mute. On the top right corner, tap the menu option (three vertical dots) and then select the 'mute notifications' option. Select 'always' and tap 'OK'. Further, if you want to see the chat notifications without an alert, check the 'Show notifications' box above the Cancel and OK options.

Earlier this month, the Facebook-owned messaging platform introduced a new Advanced Search feature that made it easier for users to look through all their media (photos, GIFs, links, videos, documents, audio). To search a specific media type, say links, users need to tap the links category which appears below the search bar and then enter a contact or keyword it is related to.