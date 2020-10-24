Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft Surface Duo gets USD200 price cut; now starts at USD1,199

When closed, the Microsoft Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch AMOLED Single PixelSense Displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio that open to a single 8.1-inch AMOLED Dual PixelSense Fusion Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:37 IST
Microsoft Surface Duo gets USD200 price cut; now starts at USD1,199

The Microsoft Surface Duo has received a price cut of USD200 for the first time since it hit stores. The dual-screen foldable Android device which was launched at a starting price tag of USD 1,399 (128GB) is now available for USD1,199 in the Microsoft Store.

The 256GB storage variant which initially retailed at USD 1,499 is now available at a discounted price tag of USD1,299. The device is available for purchase only in the U.S. and, as of now, there is no official word on its global availability.

Surface Duo: Specifications

When closed, the Microsoft Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch AMOLED Single PixelSense Displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio that open to a single 8.1-inch AMOLED Dual PixelSense Fusion Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the foldable device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on Android 10 and is fuelled by a 3,577mAh battery that offers 10 days of standby time and supports 18W fast-charging.

The Surface Duo comes with an 11-megapixel adaptive camera (optimized for both front and rear) with PDAF and 84-degrees diagonal field-of-view (FOV). It supports super zoom up to 7x, HDR multi-frame, 4K video recording at 30 fps/60 fps and Gyro-based digital video stabilization.

Connectivity options include WiFi-5 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; 4G LTE; Dual SIM (eSIM+Nano); GPS and USB Type-C port.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not a word from tweet-friendly Rahul Gandhi': Sitharaman questions Congress on Hoshiarpur rape

Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slammed Congress for its selective outrage in wake of the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl Hoshiarpur district of Punjab and question...

OnePlus 8T now officially on sale in the US

The OnePlus 8T 5G has officially gone on sale in the U.S. Announced last week, the new flagship phone is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options and a single 12GB256GB memory configuration priced at USD749.Additionally,...

J'khand HC gives option of physical hearing of cases from Nov 2 if both parties agree

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. As per the Supreme Courts guidelines, the high court has been hearing cases only t...

Poland's President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Polands President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday. The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020