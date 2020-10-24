Microsoft Surface Duo gets USD200 price cut; now starts at USD1,199

The Microsoft Surface Duo has received a price cut of USD200 for the first time since it hit stores. The dual-screen foldable Android device which was launched at a starting price tag of USD 1,399 (128GB) is now available for USD1,199 in the Microsoft Store.

The 256GB storage variant which initially retailed at USD 1,499 is now available at a discounted price tag of USD1,299. The device is available for purchase only in the U.S. and, as of now, there is no official word on its global availability.

Surface Duo: Specifications

When closed, the Microsoft Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch AMOLED Single PixelSense Displays with a 4:3 aspect ratio that open to a single 8.1-inch AMOLED Dual PixelSense Fusion Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the foldable device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on Android 10 and is fuelled by a 3,577mAh battery that offers 10 days of standby time and supports 18W fast-charging.

The Surface Duo comes with an 11-megapixel adaptive camera (optimized for both front and rear) with PDAF and 84-degrees diagonal field-of-view (FOV). It supports super zoom up to 7x, HDR multi-frame, 4K video recording at 30 fps/60 fps and Gyro-based digital video stabilization.

Connectivity options include WiFi-5 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; 4G LTE; Dual SIM (eSIM+Nano); GPS and USB Type-C port.