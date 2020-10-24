Google takes three kids apps off Play Store over policy violation

Google has reportedly removed three kids-focused Android apps from the Play Store after the International Digital Accountability Council (IDAC), an international watchdog dedicated to ensuring a fair and trustworthy digital and app marketplace for consumers worldwide, raised serious concerns about the data practices within these apps.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the three apps referenced in the report, namely, Princess Salon​, Number Coloring and ​Cats & Cosplay have been removed from the Play Store, adding that whenever an app is found violating Google's policies, the company takes action.

According to TechCrunch, the three apps that collectively had more than 20 million downloads were found accessing users' Android ID and AAID (Android Advertising ID) numbers, with the data leakage potentially connected to the apps being built using software development kits (SDKs) from Unity, Umeng and Appodeal.

IDAC President Quentin Palfrey told TechCrunch that the problem lies in how the data that the apps were able to access by way of the SDKs could be linked up with other kinds of data, such as geolocation information.