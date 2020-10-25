S.Korea President Moon to send flowers to Samsung Lee's funeral

South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to send condolences flowers to the funeral of Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, the presidential office said on Sunday.

"From the Blue House, chief of staff Noh Young-min and senior presidential secretary Lee Ho-seung will pay respects in person as soon as a memorial alter is ready. President Moon Jae-in's message to the late chairman Lee Kun-hee will be delivered directly to his family," presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said.