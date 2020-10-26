Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xbox head Phil Spencer hints at xCloud streaming stick

The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer has teased that TV streaming sticks may soon come to the xCloud service.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:07 IST
Xbox head Phil Spencer hints at xCloud streaming stick
Xbox logo.. Image Credit: ANI

The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer has teased that TV streaming sticks may soon come to the xCloud service. According to The Verge, in an interview with Stratechery, Phil Spencer talked about introducing "lower-priced" streaming sticks that can be plugged into TVs to stream and play games over xCloud.

"I think you're going to see lower-priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud," said Spencer. Along with a dedicated game streaming stick, Spencer also teased a new tier of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This new tier may be called 'Xbox Game Pass Platinum' and will come with guaranteed access to the aforementioned gaming stick.

As reported by The Verge, in the interview with Stratechery, Spencer also confirmed that Microsoft is working on an iOS workaround to make xCloud work for iPhones. The workaround involves making direct use of a browser to access the gaming service, circumventing the App Store guidelines that Apple said Microsoft is breaching with its cloud gaming service. "We have a good solution on iOS that I think it'll be coming kind of early next year, I feel good about the solution that we have," said Spencer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor who accused Kashyap of rape joins Athawale's party

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India Athawale on Monday. She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.Ghos...

Arjun Munda to launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda will launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare in a collaboration between Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art of Living AoL through video conference here tomorrow. Gurudev Sri Ravi...

Russia proposes new missile verification regime with U.S. after demise of treaty

The Kremlin on Monday proposed that Russia and the United States agree not to deploy certain land-based missiles in Europe and introduce mutual verification measures to build trust following the demise of the INF nuclear arms control treaty...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on surging virus cases, stimulus doubts

Global shares started the week on the back foot on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic outlook, while Chinas leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant.The United Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020