Twitter user held over remarks gets police custody till Oct 30

Twitter user Sameet Thakkar, arrested for posting allegedly objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray on the social media platform, was on Monday remanded to police custody till October 30. Thakkar was produced before a court in Nagpur and was remanded to police custody of four days, a police official said.

Thakkar, who has 59,000 followers on Twitter and is followed by some prominent government functionaries on the social media platform, was arrested over posts on Twitter, including his Baby Penguin remark against Aaditya Thackeray. Detractors of Aaditya Thackeray have been taunting him with that sobriquet after he insisted on bringing penguins in the Mumbai zoo.

The municipal corporation, controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, spent crores on the project that included the cost of creating an artificial environment for the flightless birds. At the time of the arrest, police had described Thakkar as a BJP functionary. However, BJP has categorically denied Thakkar being either a functionary or a member of the party's IT cell.

Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeted, "Sameet Thakker is neither an office bearer of @BJP4India or any state unit of BJP nor is he IT Cell Member." Thakkar, who was arrested from Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday, was absconding after appearing before the V P Road police station in Mumbai in connection with the case.