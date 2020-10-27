Left Menu
J-K panchayats to get computers, internet connectivity

"The digital infrastructure will make the panchayats more transparent, accountable and efficient," said Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:06 IST
J-K panchayats to get computers, internet connectivity
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to provide digital infrastructure with internet connectivity to all panchayats and block development councils (BDCs) to transform and strengthen functioning of the panchayati raj institutions, officials said on Tuesday. A sum of Rs 36.80 crore has been earmarked to these bodies for purchase of computers, printers and scanners, they said. "The rural local bodies will also be equipped with internet facility enabling them to work in an efficient and transparent manner," an official said.

The department of rural development and panchayati raj had earlier conducted digital training for sarpanches and panches to acquaint them with basics of computer; and on how to work digitally, make digital payments, and maintain records, and they are already making payments under the MGNREGA and the 14th Finance Commission through digital signatures. "The digital infrastructure will make the panchayats more transparent, accountable and efficient," said Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Jammu and Kashmir. "The move is basically aimed at providing speedy delivery of services to the rural masses," she said.

Nanda further added that the move will provide an easy access and mode of communication with the panchayats. The government has also sanctioned Rs 4.29 crore to panchayats, with Rs 10,000 for each panchayat specifically for meeting the expenses for the conduct of the recent B2V3 programme.

