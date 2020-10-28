Left Menu
Google Chat adds audit logging for several new user events

Meanwhile, the search giant has announced the expansion of its Customer Care portfolio to include an Enhanced Support service for Google Workspace that offers accelerated response times, advanced product knowledge and Third-Party Technology Support.

Google has added audit logging for several new user events in its communication platform, Chat. Additionally, the company has expanded the information included with each audit log.

"We've added audit logging for several new user events in Google Chat. Detailed audit logging is a critical component in effectively managing secure chat usage within your domain," Google wrote in an official blog post.

The new user events added to the Google Chat audit logs are- Invite sent, Message edited, Attachment uploaded, Attachment downloaded, Room member added and Room member removed.

Google Chat audit log allows administrators to track the conversation and discussion activity in their organization. The new feature will be available by default in the Admin console.

Further, the additional fields included with each audit log include-

  • Message ID
  • Room ID
  • Room name
  • Attachment name
  • Attachment hash
  • External room
  • Room history setting
  • Recipient
  • Attachment URL

Google has started rolling out the new feature to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and it will be available to only Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus customers. Google noted that the feature is not available for Essentials, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Meanwhile, the search giant has announced the expansion of its Customer Care portfolio to include an Enhanced Support service for Google Workspace that offers accelerated response times, advanced product knowledge and Third-Party Technology Support.

Accelerated Support experience 24/7

For Priority 1 cases, customers can expect a first meaningful response within one hour, whereas, for Priority 2 cases, they can expect a response in four hours.

Intelligent triaging

This ensures that the cases are routed directly to technical experts who have advanced product knowledge and training, as well as additional tools to provide complete support.

Third-Party Technology Support

Customers can leverage the many third-party integrations available on Google Workspace including assistance with application set-up, configuration, and troubleshooting.

With this addition, customers are now offered three levels of service, each with a different combination of speed and services based on business needs. The other two services include:

  • Standard Support - Offers four-hour response time for P1 cases
  • Premium Support - Offers fastest response time, 15 minutes for P1 cases

While the new service is included with Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus editions, it is available as an upgrade for Business Standard and Business Plus customers.

"Coming in 2021, a support API will be available for Enhanced and Premium Support customers. With the API, you'll be able to create and manage support cases on a single platform," Google wrote in a blog post.

