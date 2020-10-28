Left Menu
LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

Updated: 28-10-2020 14:36 IST
LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India
LG WING and LG Velvet.

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.

LG Velvet is priced at Rs 36,990 whereas the phone's Dual Screen Combo is priced at Rs 49,990. The device will go on sale starting 30th October and will be offered in Aurora Silver and New Black color options.

The LG Wing 5G is priced at Rs 69,990 with sales starting on 9th November. It will be available in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky color options.

LG Velvet: Specifications

The LG Velvet features 3D arc edges and a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9 and an additional detachable 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with the same aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD. The LG Velvet packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

In terms of optics, the LG Velvet houses a triple rear camera module that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/1.9 aperture.

LG Velvet comes with an IP68 water and dust resistant rating and MIL-STD 810G durability certification. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint reader.

LG Wing: Specifications

The LG Wing boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED FullVision main display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. When the main display is rotated 90 degrees in the clockwise direction, a 3.9-inch secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio appears, giving the device a unique T-shaped form factor.

Under the hood, LG WING is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform with an integrated 5G Modem-RF system. The processor is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. In India, the company is expected to launch the 4G variant of the phone, given the lack of 5G networks in the country.

LG WING features a triple camera setup including a 64MP main lens with OIS, a 12MP Ultra Wide Gimbal Motion camera with 120-degree FOV and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 117-degree FOV. On the front, the phone comes with a 32MP pop-up camera and one of its rear cameras can be utilized simultaneously to enable dual recording in Swivel Mode.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology and Wireless Charging. Connectivity options include- 5G (Sub6, mmWave), 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS and USB Type-C port.

The LG Wing comes with IP54 water and dust-resistant rating and MIL-STD 810G certification. Other features include LG 3D Sound Engine, Stereo Speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for a quick unlocking experience.

