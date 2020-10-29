5 Reasons Why You Need a Blog On Your Online Store Website

Most online stores do not have such a section as a blog, even though it allows them to attract more visitors and increase traffic. Even if you are just starting an e-commerce business, there are many reasons why you should create a blog on an online store website. In this article, we will explain some of them in detail, so let's start.

Additional Traffic

If you are willing to invest time and money in driving traffic to your online store website, an SEO blog will be one of the most effective methods in this case. Thanks to this section, the amount of content on the site increases, most of which can be successfully adapted for target keywords. High-quality content has a positive effect on indexing because traffic grows due to search engines and the fact that users begin to share interesting content on social networks.

Expert Positioning

Many online retailers use content marketing to establish themselves as industry experts ready to answer user questions, provide advice, and help solve their problems. So, you need to work on the added value of your content, find out how it will help your potential audience and what problems it will solve. For example, share some tips, reviews of new and popular products, competitive reviews, tricks of usage, etc.

Formation of the Audience

A blog can be used as a tool to attract an audience, as well as to establish contact with customers. If you regularly publish interesting content, some of your visitors will return to the site to read something else. Over time, there will be more and more of them, so you will be able to create your permanent audience. Make a video on how you can use the products you offer, post some success stories of your customers - people especially love them.

Brand Loyalty

Attracting an audience and publishing interesting content contributes to the growth of loyalty. The blog plays an important role in the process of building a chain of actions that should help you turn a one-time client into a regular one. You may have a good product or service, but your second-time sales rate will be low until you learn the techniques for building brand loyalty.

Viral Effect

If you publish content that is truly interesting to your readers, the viral effect of the published material will increase. Users prefer to share articles with friends that they think are interesting or, even better, help solve a particular problem. Just one viral post can bring not only hundreds of new visitors to your online store but also many potential customers who will make a purchase.

It is necessary to understand that these advantages will not be achieved immediately, but the investments will begin to pay off in the first few months. Every article will contribute to the growth of organic traffic, and many of them will remain relevant for months or even years. So, why not try it?

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)