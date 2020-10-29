Lexus Design Award India 2021 Receives Over a Thousand Original Entries, Announces Esteemed Panel of Judges and Mentors

- Lexus Design Award India offers recognition & accolades to winners from 10 different categories of design - In its fourth year, the Lexus Design Award India 2021 has received over 1000 entries from designers and creators across India - The board of venerable and noted designers from the Indian design fraternity are all set to mentor and assess the rising talent for the Lexus Design Award India 2021 PANEL OF JUDGES: Dhimant Panchal, Unmesh Kulkarni, Rashmi Korjan, Shibani Dasgupta, Anuj Sharma and David Nordstrom PANEL OF MENTORS: Michael Foley, Nandita Abraham, Ayush Kasliwal, Nishma Pandit, Karishma Shahani Khan, Amit Krishn Gulati NEW DELHI, MUMBAI and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus India has announced its lineup of esteemed judges and mentors for the Lexus Design Awards India 2021. The panel aims to identify the next generation of talent in the country, evaluating the entries on the three key design principles of Lexus - Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate, to build a better tomorrow. The Lexus Design Award India has seen an increase in entries over the years, with over a thousand original entrants competing to win the prestigious award this year. Now in its fourth edition, the design competition recognizes innovative talent and designs, central to the award's mission to recognize and nurture designs that are an amalgamation of design and technology and can play a role in building a better tomorrow. The annual event engages with both established & budding creative talent across the country, aspiring to win the coveted trophy for their state-of-the-art designs.

On the judging panel this year is Professor Dhimant Panchal, Industrial designer and Fashion & Lifestyle Accessory designer, David Nordstrom Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division, Unmesh Kulkarni founding member of Oceanic Circle, Rashmi Korjan founder of India's first all-women run product design firm The Design Concern and co-founded Studio Korjan, fashion designer Anuj Sharma and Shibani Dasgupta lifestyle accessory designer and creator of Baaya Design. "The Lexus Design Award India provides a great platform for designers to showcase their work. I am excited to be a part of the judging panel this year and look forward to seeing the innovative ideas that come from our design talent across India," comments Professor Dhimant Panchal, Jury Chairperson for LDAI 2021.

Finalists of the Conceptual category will have an exclusive opportunity to receive guidance from renowned designers in India to bring their creations & design to life and develop prototypes of their ideas for final judgment. LDAI trophy designer Michael Foley- founder of Foley Designs, Nandita Abraham- President of Pearl Academy, Ayush Kasliwal- Creative Director and CEO, AKDPL, Nishma Pandit- co-founder of Ticket Design- a multidisciplinary design consulting firm, Karishma Shahani Khan- founder of clothing and textile label Ka-Sha Designs and Amit Krishn Gulati- award-winning industrial designer entrepreneur and educator will mentor the finalists selected. "We are delighted to announce the line-up of judges and mentors for the Lexus Design Award India 2021 who come with an immense knowledge of design and innovation and are celebrated globally for their stellar contribution. Over the last three years, Lexus Design Award India has continued to further cement its footprint in the design fraternity and have established itself as a premier design award. Attracting entries from a pool of talent, we are confident that this year's winners will bring about ideas which will help us craft a better tomorrow." said P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India.

Following the mentorship program, the 6 finalists of the Conceptual category will go on to present their projects to the jury panel for evaluation. The final winners will then be announced along with the Established category winners at the Lexus Design Award India event in January 2021. The Lexus Design Award India is conducted in knowledge partnership with Association of Designers of India - ADI. Emulating the same brand commitment as that of Lexus', ADI ensures that their efforts are in the direction of promoting best practices in the profession of design in India. ADI is India's only association, that through its 8 chapters, promotes and strengthens the capabilities of the Indian design professionals & students, as well as presents a unified voice to influence public policy, shape the industry and benefit people at large through design.

Details of the Lexus Design Award India 2021 can be found at www.lexusdesign.in About Lexus Design Award India The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values. About Lexus Design Award First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for six finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

About Lexus Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.