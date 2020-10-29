Left Menu
LG K92 5G with quad camera, SD690 SoC launched in US

The LG K92 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision punch-hole display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

LG has launched a new smartphone dubbed LG K92 5G in the US market. The new device comes with a punch-hole display, quad-camera setup, an octa-core 5G processor and a 4,000mAh battery.

The LG K92 5G will be available starting next week via three US carriers- AT&T, Cricket Wireless and US Cellular. It is priced starting at USD359 (approx. Rs 26,700) and will be offered in a single Titan Gray color.

As of this writing, there is no official information on the phone's availability in other markets.

Specifications

In terms of optics, the LG K92 5G houses a quad-camera array at the back that includes a 64MP main lens with F/1.78 aperture, a 5MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2MP depth sensor with F/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera housed in the centrally-aligned punch-hole notch.

The device packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac; NFC; Bluetooth 5.1; GPS; USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The LG K92 5G will run on Android 10.

