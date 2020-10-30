Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instagram pauses 'recent' search listings on U.S. site to stop fake election news

Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Thursday it was making changes to its image sharing platform for U.S. users to prevent the spread of misinformation around the Nov. 3 presidential election. For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily remove the "Recent" tab from hashtag pages starting Thursday, it said in a statement on Twitter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:48 IST
Instagram pauses 'recent' search listings on U.S. site to stop fake election news
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Thursday it was making changes to its image sharing platform for U.S. users to prevent the spread of misinformation around the Nov. 3 presidential election.

For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily remove the "Recent" tab from hashtag pages starting Thursday, it said in a statement on Twitter. "We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election," the statement added.

Instagram's "Recent" tab arranges hashtags in chronological order and amplifies content. Researchers have cautioned that automated amplification can lead to the rapid spread of misinformation on the platform. The development comes as social media companies face increasing pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the Nov. 3 vote.

Earlier this month, Twitter Inc said it will remove tweets calling for people to interfere with the U.S. election process or implementation of election results, including through violence. Twitter has recently announced several temporary steps to slow amplification of content: for example, from Oct. 20 to at least the end of the U.S. election week, global users pressing "retweet" will be directed first to the "quote tweet" button to encourage people to add their own commentary.

Twitter said it will also stop surfacing trending topics without added context. Its decision to hit the brakes on automated recommendations contrasts with the approach at Facebook, which has previously boosted promotion of its groups product. Separately on Thursday, Facebook acknowledged that a technical error in its systems caused a number of ads from the Republican and Democratic parties to be improperly paused.

It was the result of a policy change Facebook announced last month to block new political ads in the week prior to the elections. Facebook said it has made updates to enable the affected ads to run.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Penny-pincher or deal king? Arnault gets his discount in Tiffany takeover

In the world of corporate mega mergers, a 425 million discount on a 16 billion deal is small change.But for LVMH boss and French billionaire Bernard Arnault, every penny counted to end a bitter legal dispute with U.S. jeweller Tiffany and c...

Olympics-Domestic ticket holders can apply for refunds in November: Tokyo organisers

Japan-based ticketholders for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be able to apply for refunds from Nov. 10, Games organisers said on Friday. Since deciding to postpone the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have sa...

Alphabet sales growth back as Google key for advertisers

Google parent Alphabet Inc returned to sales growth in the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads, the tech giant said on Thursday. Alphabet s...

As final weekend looms, Trump and Biden to barnstorm across Midwest

Ahead of the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, where the coronavirus pandemic has exploded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020