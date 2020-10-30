Left Menu
Development News Edition

SmartThings Find: Samsung's new service to quickly locate Galaxy devices

With integrated map directions and the ability to "ring" a lost device, SmartThings Find makes it even easier to locate a lost or misplaced device. Further, when you get closer to the missing device, you can use the AR-based Search Nearby function which displays color graphics that increase in intensity when the user gets closer to the device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 10:37 IST
SmartThings Find: Samsung's new service to quickly locate Galaxy devices
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of SmartThings Find, a new service that utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to help people find their connected Galaxy devices quickly and easily.

The new service can easily locate missing Galaxy devices- smartphones, tablets, earbuds and smartwatches- even if they are offline.

Starting today, the service will be available via the SmartThings app for Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later, Galaxy Watch devices running Tizen 5.5 or later and Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live globally.

Additionally, starting early next year, Samsung says it will further expand these capabilities to tracking tags.

How does it work?

Once a Galaxy device has been offline for 30 minutes, it produces a BLE signal that can be received by other devices. If the device is reported as lost via SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location, which will, in turn, notify the SmartThings user.

Video Credit: Samsung

With integrated map directions and the ability to "ring" a lost device, SmartThings Find makes it even easier to locate a lost or misplaced device. Further, when you get closer to the missing device, you can use the AR-based Search Nearby function which displays color graphics that increase in intensity when the user gets closer to the device.

The AR-based Search Nearby function is available in Galaxy devices supporting the UWB technology like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung noted that SmartThings Find user data is encrypted and securely protected and the device's location is not revealed to anyone except its owner.

"Utilizing the latest in BLE and UWB technology, SmartThings Find will make your life less stressful when it comes to searching for misplaced Galaxy devices. This is just one example of the new meaningful mobile experiences that UWB technology will bring to people across the world," said Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple sees record Sept qtr in India

Tech giant Apple has posted a record September quarter revenue of USD 64.7 billion, with strong performance across markets including India. Geographically, we set September quarter records in the Americas, Europe and Rest of Asia Pacific. W...

COVID-19: Amount of virus detected at hospital admission predicts patient outcome, study says

The levels of viral genetic material, or viral load, detected in COVID-19 patients at the time of admission can be a predictor of poor outcomes above and beyond age, other medical problems, and severity of illness on presentation, according...

Cabinet approves revision of ethanol price for supply to public sector oil marketing companies

The CCEA on Thursday approved the mechanism for procurement of ethanol by public sector Oil Marketing Companies OMCs under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme and revised ethanol price for supply to them for 2020-21. The Cabinet Committee ...

7-yr-old raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village here, police said on FridayThe incident took place on Thursday evening, and the boy has been apprehended, Superintendent of Police Rural Aparna Gautam saidHe will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020