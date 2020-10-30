SmartThings Find: Samsung's new service to quickly locate Galaxy devices

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of SmartThings Find, a new service that utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to help people find their connected Galaxy devices quickly and easily.

The new service can easily locate missing Galaxy devices- smartphones, tablets, earbuds and smartwatches- even if they are offline.

Starting today, the service will be available via the SmartThings app for Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later, Galaxy Watch devices running Tizen 5.5 or later and Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live globally.

Additionally, starting early next year, Samsung says it will further expand these capabilities to tracking tags.

How does it work?

Once a Galaxy device has been offline for 30 minutes, it produces a BLE signal that can be received by other devices. If the device is reported as lost via SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location, which will, in turn, notify the SmartThings user.

Video Credit: Samsung

With integrated map directions and the ability to "ring" a lost device, SmartThings Find makes it even easier to locate a lost or misplaced device. Further, when you get closer to the missing device, you can use the AR-based Search Nearby function which displays color graphics that increase in intensity when the user gets closer to the device.

The AR-based Search Nearby function is available in Galaxy devices supporting the UWB technology like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung noted that SmartThings Find user data is encrypted and securely protected and the device's location is not revealed to anyone except its owner.

"Utilizing the latest in BLE and UWB technology, SmartThings Find will make your life less stressful when it comes to searching for misplaced Galaxy devices. This is just one example of the new meaningful mobile experiences that UWB technology will bring to people across the world," said Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.