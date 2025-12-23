Left Menu

Samsung's Strategic Leap: AI Investment Sparks a New Era in India

Samsung, celebrating 30 years in India, plans significant AI investments to transform its market presence. The company bets on the PLI scheme to enhance local production and targets premium market segments. Despite strong sales, Samsung India does not plan an IPO, opting for other investment avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:18 IST
Samsung's Strategic Leap: AI Investment Sparks a New Era in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung, the leading appliances and consumer electronics maker, announced major investments in India's AI ecosystem, highlighting the country's substantial market potential. According to JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, the brand is participating in the Indian government's PLI scheme to bolster domestic production capabilities in display modules.

Park emphasized that Samsung, which marks three decades of presence in India, foresees the nation developing into a top global market, driven by economic growth and increased GDP. The company's strategy involves capitalizing on premium market opportunities as it shifts focus from mass market segments.

Despite its strong market position, Samsung India has ruled out listing on local stock exchanges, preferring other options for investment. With its revenue surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in India, Samsung aims to balance its mobile and appliance sales, enhancing its market footprint through AI innovations and premium consumer products.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025