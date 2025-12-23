Samsung's Strategic Leap: AI Investment Sparks a New Era in India

Samsung, the leading appliances and consumer electronics maker, announced major investments in India's AI ecosystem, highlighting the country's substantial market potential. According to JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, the brand is participating in the Indian government's PLI scheme to bolster domestic production capabilities in display modules.

Park emphasized that Samsung, which marks three decades of presence in India, foresees the nation developing into a top global market, driven by economic growth and increased GDP. The company's strategy involves capitalizing on premium market opportunities as it shifts focus from mass market segments.

Despite its strong market position, Samsung India has ruled out listing on local stock exchanges, preferring other options for investment. With its revenue surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in India, Samsung aims to balance its mobile and appliance sales, enhancing its market footprint through AI innovations and premium consumer products.