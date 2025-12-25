Left Menu

Samsung Focuses on AI Innovation and Consumer Finance Growth in India

Samsung Electronics eschews a public listing for its India business, focusing instead on enhancing AI technology in products and expanding consumer finance. The firm aims to leverage AI for product differentiation and facilitate sales growth. Samsung also plans to expand its local manufacturing footprint under the PLI scheme.

Samsung Electronics will not pursue an IPO for its India operations, choosing instead to enhance AI technology across its product lineup and broaden its consumer finance offerings. This strategy aims to strengthen the company's foothold in one of its key growth markets.

CEO JB Park shared with PTI that the South Korean tech giant is committed to expanding its manufacturing presence in India, leveraging the production-linked incentive scheme to manufacture mobile display components. Samsung's Noida facility remains a pivotal export hub.

Focusing on operational growth over public listings reflects Samsung's confidence in India's long-term potential and underscores its commitment to maintaining internal control over strategic directions. Key initiatives include AI advancements, showcasing at CES 2026, and extending interest-free financing to more home appliances.

