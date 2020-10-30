Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to develop own stealth fighter Japan picks

Japan has picked Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the main contractor to develop the country's own next-generation stealth fighter for launch in the 2030s, the defense minister said Friday. “We will steadily push forward the development of our next-generation fighter jets,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in making the announcement. Mitsubishi will decide on other participants in the project, including avionics, engine, and other parts makers.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:05 IST
Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to develop own stealth fighter Japan picks
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Japan has picked Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the main contractor to develop the country's own next-generation stealth fighter for launch in the 2030s, the defense minister said Friday. The next-generation fighters, currently known as F-X, are part of Japan's upgrading of its aging fighter jet fleet as the country builds up its military capability to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

The next-generation stealth jet will replace F-2s that Japan co-developed with the U.S. They are due to be retired around 2035. The Defense Ministry is seeking 58.7 billion yen ($556 million) in the 2021 budget for research into developing the aircraft. "We will steadily push forward the development of our next-generation fighter jets," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in making the announcement.

Mitsubishi will decide on other participants in the project, including avionics, engine, and other parts makers. Japan also is considering co-developing some parts with foreign contractors including those in the U.S. and Britain. Japan's Air Self-Defense Force has a fleet of about 290 fighter jets and is also replacing its F-4 fighters with dozens of F-35s to strengthen its missile deterrence out of concern over North Korea's missiles and nuclear program.

Japan's purchases of American weapons have helped reduce its trade surplus with the US while also responding to demands from President Donald Trump to do more to pay for its defense. But the purchases have raised concerns about weakening efforts to build up Japan's fledgling defense industry..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

7,000 tonnes of onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes more expected to arrive before Diwali: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal.

7,000 tonnes of onion already imported, 25,000 tonnes more expected to arrive before Diwali Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal....

Belgian COVID cases climb as government mulls lockdown

Belgium, one of worst affected European countries by the new coronavirus, recorded an average of 15,316 new infections per day in mid-October, health officials said on Friday, hours before the government was due to consider a lockdown. Home...

Maha CM to decide on Urmila's name for Council seat: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 PTIAmid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkars name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020