Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post.

ANI | California | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:07 IST
Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Google's Chrome browser, then he/she should be able to access the feature in Chrome OS as well as on Windows and Mac laptops and desktops. The feature is "coming soon" to mobile, Google said.

However, no browser extension is needed to activate custom backgrounds; and the user should be able to add a background image from his/her own photo collection or from a library of images provided by Google. The library includes landscapes, abstract art and offices. As reported by The Verge, it may take up to a week before all Google Meet users can access the new custom background option, the company said.

Google integrated Meet into Gmail in May, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account. In its third-quarter earnings call Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Meet had had 235 million daily meetings and more than 7.5 billion daily video calls. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat bypolls crucial for country's future: BJP's Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said outcome of the November 3 by-elections to eight seats will prove crucial for the state and the countrys future. In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all wo...

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant director of the MBA program, whose director, ...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020