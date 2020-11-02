Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Google's Chrome browser, then he/she should be able to access the feature in Chrome OS as well as on Windows and Mac laptops and desktops. The feature is "coming soon" to mobile, Google said.

However, no browser extension is needed to activate custom backgrounds; and the user should be able to add a background image from his/her own photo collection or from a library of images provided by Google. The library includes landscapes, abstract art and offices. As reported by The Verge, it may take up to a week before all Google Meet users can access the new custom background option, the company said.

Google integrated Meet into Gmail in May, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account. In its third-quarter earnings call Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Meet had had 235 million daily meetings and more than 7.5 billion daily video calls. (ANI)