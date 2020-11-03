Flipkart announces acquisition of mobile gaming startup Mech Mocha

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the acquisition of mobile gaming startup Mech Mocha's intellectual property to strengthen its gaming strategy. The startup's gaming team will also join Flipkart as the e-commerce company is focusing on developing new and innovative formats to engage with users on its platform.

As social mobile gaming is gaining massive popularity amongst socially distanced consumers, the e-commerce giant is aiming to capture this growth via Mech Mocha's gaming platform.

Commenting on the acquisition, Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President, Flipkart, said, "At Flipkart, we are focused on providing consumers with an opportunity to access great products and content while giving them an engaging experience. We see many first-time e-commerce users come online through formats such as video and games, as they build familiarity with the medium."

"Our observations of Flipkart GameZone, reflect this trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers on Flipkart for their digital journey. Through this transaction, we will strengthen our capabilities in the gaming domain with access to Mech Mocha's IP, games and talented team that will help us accelerate our efforts in this space."

Co-founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Mech Mocha runs India's first live-social gaming platform 'Hello Play' and it has over 10+ games including popular Indian multiplayer games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes & Ladder and Cricket in seven Indian local languages. The gaming startup has been backed by top-tier investors including Accel Partners, Blume Ventures and Shunwei Capital.

Super thrilled to announce our acquisition by Flipkart. Look forward to continuing to build entertainment experiences for Bharat at scale @HelloPlay_ https://t.co/LDHLpSQUka pic.twitter.com/fn9lMk6nGn — Mech Mocha (@MechMocha) November 3, 2020

"With Vocal for Local being the focus for digital apps across the nation, this strategic backing of Flipkart provides us an opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem that helps us create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users," said Arpita Kapoor, Co-Founder & CEO, Mech Mocha.