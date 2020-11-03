Ahmedabad based builder has come up with a 10 4bhk flat with 3 master bedrooms

Ahmedabad, November-2020: Aakar builders, a reputed name in the real estate industry of Ahmedabad is an unmatchable name in the industry. The Company has come up with ‘Shreekunj Residency’, a one of its kind 4 BHK signature apartments with 3 spacious master bedroom offering premium residence within the heart of Ahmedabad city. Interestingly, the apartments are designed keeping vastu and privacy needs of Indian buyers and NRI investors in mind. The entire scheme has only 10 apartments spread within 5b floors which has only 2 apartments on each floor to ensure maximum privacy of the buyer. In addition to it, the luxury residency includes a deluxe Terrance garden, mechanical parking facility for its residents, and a central A/C system. AAkar builders has earned a good reputation for its quality and client satisfaction with upmost focus on client needs. “For us our Clients and our Indian customs and traditions comes first. Keeping that in mind, we have decided to sell flats only to vegetarian buyers. This has been the tradition and custom of swastika society for over 70 years and we decided to respect and continue with the decision.” Said, Sharif Memon, director of Deep group of Companies. - A 40-year-old real estate company who has ruled over the real estate market of Ahmedabad for over 4 decades. Shreekunj Residency is a baby project by Aakar builder, which is associated with Deep group of Companies. The real estate giant is also now focusing on giving as many amenities and luxuries to its buyers as possible. “we have noticed that space provided to the buyers in modern apartments is slowly dwindling. Luxury apartments must feel open, airy and spacious, hence we at Aakar builders decided to keep our signature apartment spacious, and roomy giving our buyers luxury in true sense,” said Mr. Sharif Memon, Director, Deep Group of Companies. The apartment is a 4BHK scheme with 3 spacious Master bedrooms sized at 11.9’ x 17’ , 11.3’ x 17’, and 12’ x 16’ respectively. Also, for the first time in the history of real estate industry in Gujarat, a residential scheme is offering 3 master bedrooms with wooden flooring. Other Amenities of the project includes: Connectivity to major landmarks of the city along with most important avenues in close proximity required for shopping, school, business and healthcare. 6 daiken split A/Cs in each apartment 2 mechanical car parking for each apartment Lavish balconey and optimum use of natural light in all rooms. Uninterepted view – no high rise in the vicinity. Gymnasium, indoor games, multipurpose hall, library at the basement 24x7 security with CCTV camera in entire premise. For bookings and more details regarding the project contact: 8200441313Or visit project site office at Shreekunj Residency at, Sub Plot, C-123, Swastik Society, opp SamvedHospital Lane, Navrangpura Ahmedabad, 380009 PWRPWR