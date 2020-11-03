Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad based builder has come up with a 10 4bhk flat with 3 master bedrooms

The Company has come up with ‘Shreekunj Residency’, a one of its kind 4 BHK signature apartments with 3 spacious master bedroom offering premium residence within the heart of Ahmedabad city. Luxury apartments must feel open, airy and spacious, hence we at Aakar builders decided to keep our signature apartment spacious, and roomy giving our buyers luxury in true sense,” said Mr. Sharif Memon, Director, Deep Group of Companies.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:26 IST
Ahmedabad based builder has come up with a 10 4bhk flat with 3 master bedrooms

Ahmedabad, November-2020: Aakar builders, a reputed name in the real estate industry of Ahmedabad is an unmatchable name in the industry. The Company has come up with ‘Shreekunj Residency’, a one of its kind 4 BHK signature apartments with 3 spacious master bedroom offering premium residence within the heart of Ahmedabad city. Interestingly, the apartments are designed keeping vastu and privacy needs of Indian buyers and NRI investors in mind. The entire scheme has only 10 apartments spread within 5b floors which has only 2 apartments on each floor to ensure maximum privacy of the buyer. In addition to it, the luxury residency includes a deluxe Terrance garden, mechanical parking facility for its residents, and a central A/C system. AAkar builders has earned a good reputation for its quality and client satisfaction with upmost focus on client needs. “For us our Clients and our Indian customs and traditions comes first. Keeping that in mind, we have decided to sell flats only to vegetarian buyers. This has been the tradition and custom of swastika society for over 70 years and we decided to respect and continue with the decision.” Said, Sharif Memon, director of Deep group of Companies. - A 40-year-old real estate company who has ruled over the real estate market of Ahmedabad for over 4 decades. Shreekunj Residency is a baby project by Aakar builder, which is associated with Deep group of Companies. The real estate giant is also now focusing on giving as many amenities and luxuries to its buyers as possible. “we have noticed that space provided to the buyers in modern apartments is slowly dwindling. Luxury apartments must feel open, airy and spacious, hence we at Aakar builders decided to keep our signature apartment spacious, and roomy giving our buyers luxury in true sense,” said Mr. Sharif Memon, Director, Deep Group of Companies. The apartment is a 4BHK scheme with 3 spacious Master bedrooms sized at 11.9’ x 17’ , 11.3’ x 17’, and 12’ x 16’ respectively. Also, for the first time in the history of real estate industry in Gujarat, a residential scheme is offering 3 master bedrooms with wooden flooring. Other Amenities of the project includes: Connectivity to major landmarks of the city along with most important avenues in close proximity required for shopping, school, business and healthcare. 6 daiken split A/Cs in each apartment 2 mechanical car parking for each apartment Lavish balconey and optimum use of natural light in all rooms. Uninterepted view – no high rise in the vicinity. Gymnasium, indoor games, multipurpose hall, library at the basement 24x7 security with CCTV camera in entire premise. For bookings and more details regarding the project contact: 8200441313Or visit project site office at Shreekunj Residency at, Sub Plot, C-123, Swastik Society, opp SamvedHospital Lane, Navrangpura Ahmedabad, 380009 PWRPWR

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rising COVID-19 cases push Spain's regions to call for tighter restrictions

The northern Spanish region of Castilla and Leon ordered a shutdown of bars and restaurants on Tuesday and demanded tougher measures from the national government to defeat one of Europes worst outbreaks of the coronavirus.Announcing the res...

Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues

EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to reach agreement on their three most persistent sticking points - the level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - the blocs executive and sources from both sides said on Tuesday. That...

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the countrys economy is moving in the right ...

FM to unveil another stimulus soon, says Economic Affairs Secretary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce the next set of stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Tuesday. The Finance Ministry is looking into suggestions and reque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020