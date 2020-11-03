EU to consider escalating legal dispute with Britain over divorce treaty

The European Commission will consider escalating its legal dispute with Britain over the violation of the Brexit withdrawal treaty because Britain did not answer the EU's initial actions within the allotted one-month deadline, the EU executive said. The EU sent a formal letter of notice to London at the start of October over its internal market bill that breaches agreements in the treaty ending Britain's membership of the European Union.

A European Commission spokesman said on Tuesday that Britain had failed to reply and that the Commission would therefore now consider the next step in the legal dispute which is a reasoned opinion.