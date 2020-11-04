Pixel 5 screen gap has no effect on water and dust resistance: Google

Google has finally responded to the concerns of Pixel 5 users who reported a small gap between the display and the frame, saying that it is a normal part of the phone's design and has no effect on the water and dust resistance or the overall functionality of the Pixel 5.

"We've had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5," a Google Community Specialist wrote in the official Pixel forums.

Last month, many Pixel 5 users reported that there was a visible gap between the screen and body which may affect the dust and waterproofing capability of the phone.

Image Credit: Pixel forums (James Bennett 7908)

Now, addressing these concerns, Google has said, "There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have."

Pixel 5 was launched early last month and is priced at USD699. It boasts a 6-inch FHD+ flexible OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Pixel 5 is backed by a 4080 mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

On the camera front, the device has a dual-camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture and optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS+EIS) and a 16MP ultrawide lens with a 107-degree field of view. For selfies, it offers an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.