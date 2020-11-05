Huawei Nova 8 SE goes official with Dimensity 720 / 800U SoC

The Huawei Nova 8 SE has been launched in China in two variants, both powered by Dimensity chipsets. The device comes with an AMOLED display, 64MP quad-camera setup, and a 3,800 mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE standard version with Dimensity 720 SoC costs CNY2,599 (approx. Rs 29,100) while the higher edition with Dimensity 800U SoC is priced at CNY2,699 (approx. Rs 30,200). Both the models are available in a single 8GB+128GB configuration and four color options to choose from- Snow Clear Sky, Silver Moon Starlight, Deep Sea Blue, and Magic Night Black.

Starting today, the phone is available for pre-order in Mainland China and will go on sale on November 11.

Huawei Nova 8 SE: Specs and Features

The Huawei Nova 8 SE comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut. For quick authentication, it offers an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the standard version uses the MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset and the high-end version is equipped with the Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

At the back, the Huawei Nova 8 SE boasts a 64MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera, both with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports 10x digital zoom, time-lapse, night scene mode and 4K 30fps HD video recording. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is backed by a 3,800mAh battery and supports 66W Huawei Super Fast Charge that charges 60% in 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes. Connectivity options onboard the phone include- 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.