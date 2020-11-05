Digital Swiss Gold Announces the Launch of Its DSG Mobile App That Allows Indian Consumers to Buy and Hold Physical Gold in Switzerland

Saint Helier, Jersey – Business Wire India Digital Swiss Gold (DSG) today announces the launch of the DSG Mobile App on the Google Play Store. It provides Indian consumers a powerful tool to buy and hold physical gold in Switzerland easily and safely. The DSG App will allow gold consumers to: 1) Save on every gold purchase compared to local prices; 2) Own physical gold in Switzerland that is held in fully insured vaults; 3) Transact in a matter of minutes and pay conveniently using a mobile phone; and 4) Receive full certification of gold authenticity, proof of ownership, independent validation and audit, and recording of their ownership on the blockchain for additional safety. With the DSG App, Indian consumers will be able to save up to 10% on all their gold purchases. By utilizing our unique price comparison feature consumers will be able to identify their savings prior to purchase. All gold purchased through DSG is responsibly sourced by Swiss refineries and stored in physical gold bars at fully insured non-bank vaults in Switzerland provided by globally recognized companies. Promptly after a purchase, the customer is provided with their gold bar’s serial number, refinery, and vault location along with a picture of the exact gold bar - all via the DSG App. The entire transaction is recorded on the blockchain for added security.

Getting started on the DSG App is simple. The customer verification process is quick and efficient, and most customers will be able to make their first purchase in less than 5 minutes. The DSG App is the ONLY App in the world providing such a full suite of features and protections, including certification of authenticity and proof of ownership via a digital warehouse receipt, confirmation of the location of the vault holding your gold bar, independent validation of the gold ownership and verification of the entire transaction through leading-edge blockchain technology. Founder and CEO, Ashraf Rizvi said, “Digital Swiss Gold democratizes the gold standard and makes gold accessible to everyone. Billions of individuals across the world own physical gold, which has served as a store of value for over 5,000 years. Unfortunately, the process of buying, selling, and storing gold continues to be very expensive, inconvenient and time-consuming. Plus, consumers find it hard to protect, insure and verify the authenticity of their gold. The DSG App addresses all these issues and is cost effective, easy and safe to use.” DSG Advisory Board member and Indian actor Vivek Anand Oberoi said, “I am always on the lookout for creative products and solutions that can help Indians achieve their long-term financial goals. Having known DSG’s senior leadership and founders for many years, I am excited to be involved in a project that will be able to deliver value to the local Indian population.” Digital Swiss Gold is the trade name for DSG - Digital Swiss Gold (Jersey) Limited, which is registered with the Jersey Financial Services Commission. To learn more about DSG and the world-class group of service providers we have engaged in such areas as refining, vault storage, payment processing and gold audit to ensure customers a safe, seamless, and enjoyable experience, please visit www.DigitalSwissGold.com.

Link to the Google Play store for the DSG App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dsg.app For additional information or queries please contact us at: Enquiries@DigitalSwissGold.com To View The Image Click on the Link Below: The DSG Mobile App PWR PWR.