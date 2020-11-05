Left Menu
Nokia completes Ceneri Base Tunnel project for AlpTransit Gotthard AG

The project saw Nokia integrating the Ceneri Base Tunnel communications infrastructure into the Gotthard Tunnel operation control system. In its project delivery role, the Finnish telecom giant was responsible for supplier and interface management, requirement management processes, as well as a comprehensive system and project documentation.

Nokia completes Ceneri Base Tunnel project for AlpTransit Gotthard AG
Nokia on Thursday announced the successful completion of the Ceneri Base Tunnel project for AlpTransit Gotthard AG. The project completion follows on from Nokia's delivery work for the Gotthard Base Tunnel communications system which has been merged with the Ceneri system.

"On behalf of the entire delivery team, it makes us proud to be part of this project of the century and to support AlpTransit Gotthard, SBB and Switzerland in its goal to enhance the environmentally compatible transport of goods by rail. And in addition, cutting the total journey time for passenger traffic between Zurich and Milano by up to an hour," said Raoul Harlacher, General Project Manager, Nokia.

The project saw Nokia integrating the Ceneri Base Tunnel communications infrastructure into the Gotthard Tunnel operation control system. In its project delivery role, the Finnish telecom giant was responsible for supplier and interface management, requirement management processes, as well as a comprehensive system and project documentation.

Nokia also deployed an operations support system that enables customized, real-time monitoring of Ceneri and Gotthard Base Tunnel communications infrastructure. The system integrates network components from several third-party technology providers, including two data networks, a video surveillance system, two tunnel radios and two emergency communication systems and handles subsystem interfaces across various protocols as well as an information exchange with existing systems of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) infrastructure.

"In terms of project delivery and management, Nokia hit every milestone on time, fulfilling all KPI expectations. By applying its considerable skills, experience and domain expertise, Nokia was fundamental to successful project realization," said Christopher Kennepohl, Head of Operational Processes, AlpTransit Gotthard AG.

Designed to deliver faster rail links across the Swiss Alps, the Ceneri Base Tunnel is composed of two single-track tunnels, each 15.4 km (9.6 miles) long, and it bypasses the former high-altitude rail route through the Monte Ceneri Tunnel. It was handed over to Swiss Federal Railways in September and the services are due to commence in December 2020.

