AWS to open second infrastructure region in India by mid-2022

The upcoming Region will provide AWS customers with even greater resiliency for critical cloud workloads, lower latency, and improved compliance capabilities. It will enable more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:42 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Amazon's cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), on Friday announced plans to expand its services with a second infrastructure region in India by mid-2022.

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will comprise three Availability Zones at launch and will join the existing nine AWS Regions and 26 Availability Zones across Asia. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

Commenting on this development, Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, Amazon Web Services, said, "Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, we're providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations."

The upcoming Region will provide AWS customers with even greater resiliency for critical cloud workloads, lower latency, and improved compliance capabilities. It will enable more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in India.

"We are pleased that AWS has chosen Telangana as the location for its second region in India. Hyderabad is an important talent hub for IT professionals and entrepreneurs, and with the increased adoption of cloud computing, we are set to see a transformation in the way businesses in south India harness the power of IT," said K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Industries & Commerce Departments, Government of Telangana.

Currently, Amazon Web Services has 77 Availability Zones across 24 infrastructure regions with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland.

