Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in a single Cloud Navy color option via select carriers and unlocked by Samsung versions through Samsung.com, carriers and online retailers.

The device can also be purchased for USD319.99 or USD13.34 a month with eligible trade-in value up to USD450 on Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung app, for a limited period.

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset.

As for the cameras, Galaxy S20 FE 5G houses a triple rear camera system that includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV, A 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Telephoto lens with Space Zoom that includes 3x Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom and OIS. For selfies, it offers a 32MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and tetra-binning technology.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast-charging and fast wireless charging. Connectivity options onboard the Galaxy S20 FE 5G include- 5G (NSA), WiFi802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC / MST (optional), USB Type-C, and GPS.