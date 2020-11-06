Left Menu
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel India launch imminent; product page goes live

06-11-2020
After China and Europe, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone is set to make its way into India as the product page has gone live on the Lenovo India official website (via tipster Sudhanshu) with a 'Notify Me' button.

To recall, the phone was initially launched in China as Lenovo Legion Phone Pro and, thereafter, it was released in select markets across Europe as Lenovo Legion Phone Duel. In India, the device is expected to arrive next week.

In China, the Legion Phone Duel was launched for CNY3,499 (approx. Rs 39,200) for the base 8GB+128GB model, CNY3,899 (approx. Rs 43,600) for the 12GB+128GB model, CNY4,199 (approx. Rs 47,000) for the 12GB+256GB storage variant and CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 67,200) for the top 16GB+512GB memory variant.

As for the specifications, the Legion Phone Duel features a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB. The phone is backed by dual 2,500mAh batteries with 90W Turbo Power Charging that takes the battery level from zero to up to 50 percent in only 10 minutes and takes 30 minutes to fully charge the device.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel houses a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel horizontal pop-up selfie camera that activates in 0.5 seconds.

Other features onboard the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dirac Audio, two ultrasonic game keys, four microphones with Qualcomm noise reduction technology and Lenovo Legion Assistant. Connectivity options include- 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 2 x USB Type-C port, and 2 x Ultrasonic game keys.

