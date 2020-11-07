Supernovas win toss, elect to bat against Trailblazers

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Trailblazers in a must-win game at the Women's T20 Challenge here on Saturday. Supernovas added one extra spinner to the team, including Anuja Patil in place of medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar, while Trailblazers went with the same playing XI that they fielded in their last game.

The Teams: Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Anuja Patil and Ayabonga Khaka. Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami.