Delhi: Radio programme to address queries of jail inmates launched

According to Goel, "Inmates always have many questions about their case, procedure and/or law and thus, a need was felt to put in place a mechanism to address this issue...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:30 IST
Delhi: Radio programme to address queries of jail inmates launched
The initiative is a brainchild of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and Delhi Prisons administration. Image Credit: Pixabay

A weekly radio programme to address the queries of jail inmates and educate them about their legal rights was launched here on Saturday, officials said. As part of 'Kanoon ki Chopal', inmates will be able to submit their questions in a register maintained by the jail authorities, with or without their name, and they will be answered by legal experts during the programme, they said.

The initiative is a brainchild of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and Delhi Prisons administration. It was inaugurated by Kawaljeet Arora, Member Secretary of DSLSA and Sandeep Goel, Director General of Delhi Prisons in jail number 4 of Tihar Jail. "We have an FM radio system in place in Delhi's prisons. Usually, it is operated by one of the inmates and they play songs requested by the inmates. During the pandemic, we used it to make announcements and create awareness among the inmates regarding Covid," Goel said.

Using the same facility, the DSLSA has started the new initiative, he said. "Free legal aid is being provided to inmates on an individual basis by the visiting lawyers of DSLSA and it will continue. In addition, since the programme on jail radio will reach everyone, it will help create legal awareness among the inmates," he added.

According to Goel, "Inmates always have many questions about their case, procedure and/or law and thus, a need was felt to put in place a mechanism to address this issue... Radio is a dynamic, interactive, and fascinating mechanism to communicate," Arora said.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Ayodhya to see light of happiness after 5 centuries during Deepotsav this year: CM

Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit

Investors likely relieved about networks calling U.S. presidential election for Biden

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

