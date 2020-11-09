Left Menu
Development News Edition

RKFC chairman Chattoo to attend UN symposium on football

"Football for Peace also invites delegates that represent a broad range of football relevant interests, including players, clubs, agents and institutions such as UEFA, FIFA, NFLPA, MLS and the NFL." The organisation head said the symposium is a high-level event aimed at promoting the power of football in preventing and countering violence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:12 IST
RKFC chairman Chattoo to attend UN symposium on football
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The United Nations and Football for Peace, a youth sports movement, are organising an online symposium on Tuesday on the topic 'unlocking the power of football', which will also be attended by Real Kashmir FC chairman Sandeep Chattoo. The symposium will be hosted by TV Presenter Hayley McQueen.

Chattoo, whose team has made rapid strides in recent years, will join global leaders and football legends. Some of the eminent personalities attending the conference are Vladimir Voronkov, under secretary general of United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism, Sheika Alya Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar's permanent representative to the UN, Christopher K Harnisch of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, United States Department of State, Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke and Real Kashmir FC player Kashif Siddiqi.

Chattoo will deliberate on "the role of football in preventing and countering violence" and his journey in bringing peace through football and getting youngsters closer to stand for a cause, an RKFC release stated. He will also share his vision for his football club which was started with "a thought of doing something for the kids and which is now recognised throughout South Asia".

The symposium will be attended by permanent representatives, deputy permanent representatives and members of delegations to UNGA. "Football for Peace also invites delegates that represent a broad range of football relevant interests, including players, clubs, agents and institutions such as UEFA, FIFA, NFLPA, MLS and the NFL." The organisation head said the symposium is a high-level event aimed at promoting the power of football in preventing and countering violence. It will discuss how the world can unlock the power of football "to safeguard people from being recruited into violence in all its forms, the role that governments, the private sector, civil society organisations and communities can play, and the partnerships that we can create to do more together." According to the release, the event will showcase the work Football for Peace delivers in communities that address social issues and simultaneously host conversations with policy makers and experts about the role that sport and football can play in being a force for good and bring the movement to India.

"The use of sport is a highly innovative area in which these dialogue and engagement programmes are being developed through strong partnerships between governments, civil society organisation, private sector, the media and community groups," the release said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Biden focuses on U.S. coronavirus pandemic as Trump challenges election results

By Andy Sullivan, Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTONWILMINGTON, Del., Nov 9 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the crisis confronting the United States before he takes ...

Winters, festivities may upend gains made against COVID-19, says Vardhan at review meet

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed on Monday the COVID-19 situation in nine states, including West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, and expressed concern that the winters and the festive season could potentially threa...

UBS appoints Odedra as new country head for India

Swiss banking major UBS on Monday announced the elevation of Uday Odedra as the country head of its India operations, which employ over 6,700 people. It has created a new post of chairman for India and made Harald Egger, who holds the post ...

Armenia reports battles around strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia reported heavy fighting around a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, a day after Azerbaijan said it had captured it in a major breakthrough after six weeks of bloodshed. People celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijans capi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020