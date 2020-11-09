Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the world's fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.

In a special Diwali message to Realme fans and media friends, Madhav Sheth thanked everyone for being an integral part of the company's journey to reach 50 million users since its inception.

"We started our journey as a young smartphone brand propelled by a "Dare to Leap" attitude which is now developed and we are now growing as a tech-trendsetter lifestyle brand. It is your love and affection that has resulted in Realme becoming the fastest brand in the world to reach 50 million sales, among which 30 million came from India," he said.

realme is not just a smartphone brand but an integral part of your Tech-lifestyle now.In 2021, our aim is to make #realme the Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle brand that equips everyone to stay smart & connected.Wish you guys a #HappyDiwali. Read my complete letter to know more. pic.twitter.com/5gdhm8ji9l — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) November 9, 2020

Further, he stressed that the company won't limit itself as a smartphone brand and in the upcoming year, users will call Realme a "Dare to Leap" Tech brand.

"I am personally involved in defining many interesting products, including some of the latest smartphones like the Realme X7 series and new AIoT items that are very much expected by Realme fans. Do share your ideas in the realme community, as I personally go through a lot of threads for your feedback," he added.