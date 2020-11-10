Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon faces EU antitrust charges over its use of merchant data - source

Online retail giant Amazon is set to face EU antitrust charges on Tuesday over its use of merchant data, a person familiar with the matter said as EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager takes aim at another American technology giant. The European Commission has been investigating Amazon's dual role - as a marketplace for merchants and also a rival seller - since July last year, triggered by complaints from traders about the company's practices.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:49 IST
Amazon faces EU antitrust charges over its use of merchant data - source

Online retail giant Amazon is set to face EU antitrust charges on Tuesday over its use of merchant data, a person familiar with the matter said as EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager takes aim at another American technology giant.

The European Commission has been investigating Amazon's dual role - as a marketplace for merchants and also a rival seller - since July last year, triggered by complaints from traders about the company's practices. The investigation also focuses on how Amazon uses competitively sensitive merchant data to select winners for its "buy box", which allows customers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts.

Vestager will send a statement to Amazon outlining her charges, the person said. She has scheduled a 1230 CET (1130 GMT) news conference, without specifying the subject. The European Commission declined to comment.

Sources had told Reuters last month that she might narrow her case to speed up the investigation. Amazon can ask for a closed door hearing to defend itself. An EU decision could come next year.

The charges come as the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified Amazon's role in the global economy, with online sales soaring. Vestager has a reputation of being one of the world's toughest antitrust regulators. Under her watch, the EU has imposed large fines on Alphabet’s Google and other companies.

The crackdown on Big Tech's power has also spread to the United States, where the Trump administration last month filed a historic monopoly lawsuit against Google.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Wales scraps next year's school exams because of COVID - BBC

Wales has cancelled all school exams next summer, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams, with all grades instead based on classroom assessments.The COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was impossible to gua...

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...

UPDATE 1-U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the countrys highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day...

Western Union offers New Digital Customers e-vouchers in celebration of Diwali

Customers sending money abroad for the first time via WesternUnion.com will receive a Flipkart e-voucher worth INR 1,000 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India To celebrate Diwali, Western Union is rewarding first-time customers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020